1 March 2018

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Scott First Off for SA At World Indoors

Multiple national record holder Dominique Scott-Efurd leads the South African charge on Thursday's first day of the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, England.

The United States-based distance runner will line up in the straight final of the women's 3 000m, which will take place at 10.15pm (SA time) in the evening session of the four-day event.

The six-member national team will be eager to shine on Friday, with the long jump trio of Luvo Manyonga, Ruswahl Samaai and wild card entry Khotso Mokoena, turning out in a straight final. Austria-based Carina Horn will be chasing a place in the 60m women's battle.

Hurdler Antonio Alkana will close out the SA campaign in the 60m men's hurdles over the weekend.

The national team will aim to return to the podium for the first time in eight years, following a lengthy medal drought in the indoor format.

Former long jump champion Mokoena, was the last South African to return home with a medal from the global indoor championships, when he earned silver at the 2010 edition in Doha.

'We wish all the athletes a very successful championship in Birmingham. They are there to conquer other athletes from other competing nations and fly the flag of South Africa high,' said Aleck Skhosana, Athletics South Africa president.

