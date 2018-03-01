THE 2018 Advanced Players Cricket League (APL) starts showdown today at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC) grounds, with sixes matches opening this year's event.

APL is an annual tournament organised by the Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA), with a view to improving the performance of local players by providing regular 50 overs and Twenty20 competitive opportunities to players who are keen to play competitive games.

However, the TCA has recently introduced sixes format event and this year, four teams will compete in the category, which is also being sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The sixes event is designed to encourage aggressive batting and high scoring because every player (except the wicket- keeper) is required to bowl one over. According to cricket experts, the format suits allrounders. Games are played between two teams of six players and each game consists of a maximum of five six-ball overs bowled by each side (eight-ball overs in the final match).

If five wickets fall before five overs are completed, the last remaining batsman bats on with the fifth batsman acting as a runner. He always takes strike. The innings is complete when the sixth wicket falls.

According to the fixture released yesterday by the TCA official, Khamis Abdallah, the day will start with a battle pitting Dudu's and Diamond Jubilee Stars at 11 am, then GP Worriers will clash against Cricket Lovers at 12 pm before Diamond Jubilee Stars clashing against Cricket Lovers at 1 pm. At 2pm, GP Worriers will have a date with Dudu's and at 3pm Diamond Jubilee Stars will battle in against GP Worriers.

The last match of the day to start at 4pm will see Cricket Lovers taking on Dudu's. The Twenty/20 format will start tomorrow with the same four teams battling for top honours. Two 20 overs matches will be on the menu, with Diamond Jubilee Stars facing Cricket Lovers from 11 am, while the second match of the day to start at 3pm will pit Dudu's against GP Worriers.

On Saturday, Dudu's will face Diamond Jubilee Stars from 8 am before GP Worriers clashing against Cricket Lovers from 11 am. The last match of the day will see Dudu's taking on Cricket Lovers from 3pm.

On Sunday, GP Worriers will face Diamond Jubilee Stars from and from 1pm sixes final will take place before concluding the event with T/20 final. At least 12 foreign players have been invited to add their experience in the event, with each team having at least three guest player