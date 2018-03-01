Angola: Draft Law Criminalizes Abortion but Foresees Exceptions

1 March 2018

Luanda — Abortion in Angola will be considered a crime according to the draft law which approves the Angolan Penal Code discussed on Wednesday, in Luanda, by the Cabinet Council.

Speaking to the press at the end of the Cabinet Council's meeting, the Justice and Human Rights minster, Francisco Queiróz, said the document to be submitted to the National Assembly includes few exceptions.

The exception is related to cases when the life of a pregnant woman is in danger and the only way to save it is to terminate the pregancy.

Other exceptional cases, according to the minister, is when the pregnancy is the result of a rape or incest, or when the life of the fetus is inviable according to medical scan.

The present code in force in Angola is of 1886 and no longer agrees with the social, political and cultural reality of the country.

