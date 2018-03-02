1 March 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Chamisa Appointed Substantive MDC-T President

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Nelson Chamisa
By Staff Reporter

The MDC-T National Executive Council has resolved to appoint Nelson Chamisa as the substantive president and 2018 election candidate of the party with immediate effect.

The National Council, the highest decision making body in between congresses, met for more than six hours at the party's headquarters, Harvest House, and unanimously agreed to endorse Chamisa, who was only last week appointed Acting President for twelve months, as national President.

Chamisa, who turned 40 last month, had been engaged in a bitter succession battle with Vice Presidents Thokozani Khupe and Elias Mudzuri with each of them claiming they had been anointed successor by the late party President Morgan Tsvangirai who died in a South African hospital last month.

Party deputy chairman, Morgen Komichi, who chaired the meeting, said 155 of the 197 council members had attended the meeting and resolved to have Chamisa as substantive president.

"The national council which was almost full, with 155 out of 197 members, presided over the issues happening in the party and came up and resolved to confirm Advocate Nelson Chamisa as the substantive leader of the party and candidate for the 2018 elections," he said.

Komichi said the national had been converted into a congress and would refer its action to the 2019 congress.

"Other than the spokesperson, only the president or anyone whom he appoints will speak on behalf of the party. The party's Secretary General, Douglas Mwonzora, will only speak on administrative issues," he said.

Chamisa said his latest appointment was above board, adding that the national council had decided to make him substantive after the realization that the acting capacity did not auger well for elections, which were just a few months away.

He said the meeting had put paid to all the disturbances that had rocked the party since Tsvangirai was taken ill, adding that the party was now geared for elections, which he said it would win resoundingly.

Zimbabwe

First Election Since Mugabe - 18 to 40-Year-Olds Have the Power!

The disclosure by Zimbabwe Election Commission (Zec) chairperson Priscilla Chigumba that 60% of the registered 5,3… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.