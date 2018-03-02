The MDC-T National Executive Council has resolved to appoint Nelson Chamisa as the substantive president and 2018 election candidate of the party with immediate effect.

The National Council, the highest decision making body in between congresses, met for more than six hours at the party's headquarters, Harvest House, and unanimously agreed to endorse Chamisa, who was only last week appointed Acting President for twelve months, as national President.

Chamisa, who turned 40 last month, had been engaged in a bitter succession battle with Vice Presidents Thokozani Khupe and Elias Mudzuri with each of them claiming they had been anointed successor by the late party President Morgan Tsvangirai who died in a South African hospital last month.

Party deputy chairman, Morgen Komichi, who chaired the meeting, said 155 of the 197 council members had attended the meeting and resolved to have Chamisa as substantive president.

"The national council which was almost full, with 155 out of 197 members, presided over the issues happening in the party and came up and resolved to confirm Advocate Nelson Chamisa as the substantive leader of the party and candidate for the 2018 elections," he said.

Komichi said the national had been converted into a congress and would refer its action to the 2019 congress.

"Other than the spokesperson, only the president or anyone whom he appoints will speak on behalf of the party. The party's Secretary General, Douglas Mwonzora, will only speak on administrative issues," he said.

Chamisa said his latest appointment was above board, adding that the national council had decided to make him substantive after the realization that the acting capacity did not auger well for elections, which were just a few months away.

He said the meeting had put paid to all the disturbances that had rocked the party since Tsvangirai was taken ill, adding that the party was now geared for elections, which he said it would win resoundingly.