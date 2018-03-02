1 March 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Seven Children Died of Meningitis Outbreak, 104 Affected By Whooping Cough in Katsina

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Vaccination for Meningitis.
By Bashir Bello

Katsina — No fewer than seven children have been reportedly killed by outbreak of meningitis that in Jaja village of Gangara ward in Jibia Local government area of Katsina state.

Also another 104 children were said to be affected by an outbreak of whooping cough in three villages of Bugaje wards in the same local government area.

According to source who confirmed this development to Vanguard on Thursday, said the seven victims who died as a result of the meningitis outbreak which was recorded in the last two to three days were five males and two females while several others were hospitalized at the health centres of Jaja village.

Also the sources said that three villages, Unguwar Kuka, Danbawa and Kaishemu, all in Bugaje ward were affected by the outbreak of whooping cough but that no death was recorded so far.

However the Head of the Local government area, has since carried out interventions of drug distribution to the affected in the area to avert spread and future occurrence of the outbreak.

Nigeria

Four UN Aid Workers Killed, One Abducted in Rann Attack

No fewer than four UN aid workers were killed in a Thursday night attack by Boko Haram insurgents in Rann community in… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.