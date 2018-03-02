Katsina — No fewer than seven children have been reportedly killed by outbreak of meningitis that in Jaja village of Gangara ward in Jibia Local government area of Katsina state.

Also another 104 children were said to be affected by an outbreak of whooping cough in three villages of Bugaje wards in the same local government area.

According to source who confirmed this development to Vanguard on Thursday, said the seven victims who died as a result of the meningitis outbreak which was recorded in the last two to three days were five males and two females while several others were hospitalized at the health centres of Jaja village.

Also the sources said that three villages, Unguwar Kuka, Danbawa and Kaishemu, all in Bugaje ward were affected by the outbreak of whooping cough but that no death was recorded so far.

However the Head of the Local government area, has since carried out interventions of drug distribution to the affected in the area to avert spread and future occurrence of the outbreak.