Kenya: A-List Celebs Captured 'In the Arms of Lupita'

Photo: Nairobi News

Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o.

A Twitter thread dubbed "In the arms of Lupita" has gone viral online.

The thread has dozens of photos of men's reaction while holding actress Lupita Nyong'o.

The series of photos shows global celebrities - including Jared Leto, Trevor Noah, Brad Pitt and even Kanye West - literally holding tight onto Lupita's arms.

The Twitter thread was started by user Genie Lauren and has drawn in many other tweeps.

Users commented how enchanting Lupita was explaining that even female celebrities are often starstruck on meeting the African beauty.

Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you, "In The Arms of Lupita".

Let's take a glimpse into Lupita Nyong'o's knack for making every man look like he's fallen in love with her while embracing.

-- Genie Lauren (@MoreAndAgain) February 26, 2018

We first noticed this phenomenon when Lupita made her award season debut in 2014, and Jared Leto found himself under her spell. pic.twitter.com/q2a2AgrnVk

-- Genie Lauren (@MoreAndAgain) February 26, 2018

But, it doesn't have to be that intense, and Lupita doesn't need two hands to catch em.

Here she is giving Michael Fassbender a side-hug, and . . . nothing but vibes. Look at the head tilt. pic.twitter.com/DAe4yPaYcR

-- Genie Lauren (@MoreAndAgain) February 26, 2018

My guess is Lupita must smell amazing, because Brad Pitt is ready to risk it all, and his wife is RIGHT THERE.

Look at Brad go for the neck! pic.twitter.com/PQUH4JQjqO

-- Genie Lauren (@MoreAndAgain) February 26, 2018

Other photos of the Oscar winning actress were shared on the thread adding onto the list of men in the arms of Lupita.