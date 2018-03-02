Rwanda: Kagame Inaugurates Hotel in Nyagatare

Photo: New Times

Nyagatare's City Blue Epic hotel is one of the latest additions to a growing hospitality sector.Nyagatare's City Blue Epic hotel is one of the latest additions to a growing hospitality sector.

President Paul Kagame officially inaugurated the newly constructed City Blue Epic Hotel and Suites in Nyagatare District on Thursday.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by the First Lady Jeannette Kagame and hundreds of other leaders from the Central and Local governments, heads of Parastatals and the private sector who were part of the just concluded 15th National Leadership Retreat (Umwiherero).

The ultramodern hotel is owned by the Eastern Province Investment Cooperation (EPIC), a provincial investment consortium, which put together resources to build the facility in their area.

The hotel also hosted some high-ranking officials during Umwiherero.

In his remarks, Kagame commended the parties that brought resources together to set up the hotel-which he said is "as good as any" modern hotel in the world.

"Rwandans need to know that this facility is as good as any in the world and I encourage everyone to make use of it. I thank all those who played a role in the realisation of this hotel. It represents the progress that we want."

President Kagame also noted that the new hotel, which is located close to the Northern Gate of Akagera National Park, will play a big role in the promotion of tourism and growth of national economy.

About EPIC Hotel

The hotel has 76 rooms as well as conference and banqueting facilities.

CityBlue has become a leading hotel chain within the Rwandan market, currently operating three hotels-more properties than any other hotel group in Rwanda.

The Founding CEO of CityBlue Hotels Jameel Verjee said in a statement that the success of their hotel chain is due to the "enabling environment" Rwanda accords to investors.

"Much of our success is owed to the enabling commercial environment that the government of Rwanda accorded to us when we began, along with the culture of transparency in business that is integral motivator for investment in the country," Verjee said.