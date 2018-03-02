Kenya: High Court Judge Louis Onguto Dies

Photo: Kevin Odit/Daily Nation

Chief Justice David Maraga (left) shares a light moment with Justice Louis Onguto during the Annual Judges Conference in Mombasa on July 4, 2017.

High Court Judge Louis Onguto has died.

Kenya Judges and Magistrates Association secretary-general Derrick Kuto confirmed the death on Thursday night, saying the judge collapsed after a gym session at Parklands Sports Club and was pronounced dead at MP Shah Hospital.

When he was first appointed, he was posted at the Constitutional and Judicial Review Division at the Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi, and was later moved to the commercial division, his current posting.

Lawyers mourned the judge, remembering him as one who stood up for justice in cases he handled.

“We have lost one of our finest young judges,” former Law Society of Kenya president Isaac Okero tweeted.

Among the cases he has handled is one which he found that the government had erred in issuing titles without consulting the National Lands Commission.

Additional reporting by Sam Kiplagat