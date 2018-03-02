1 March 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: High Court Judge Louis Onguto Dies

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Kevin Odit/Daily Nation
Chief Justice David Maraga (left) shares a light moment with Justice Louis Onguto during the Annual Judges Conference in Mombasa on July 4, 2017.

High Court Judge Louis Onguto has died.

Kenya Judges and Magistrates Association secretary-general Derrick Kuto confirmed the death on Thursday night, saying the judge collapsed after a gym session at Parklands Sports Club and was pronounced dead at MP Shah Hospital.

When he was first appointed, he was posted at the Constitutional and Judicial Review Division at the Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi, and was later moved to the commercial division, his current posting.

Lawyers mourned the judge, remembering him as one who stood up for justice in cases he handled.

“We have lost one of our finest young judges,” former Law Society of Kenya president Isaac Okero tweeted.

Among the cases he has handled is one which he found that the government had erred in issuing titles without consulting the National Lands Commission.

Additional reporting by Sam Kiplagat

Kenya

Babu Owino Loses Embakasi Parliamentary Seat

Controversial legislator Babu Owino is the latest Member of Parliament to lose his seat, after his election victory in… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.