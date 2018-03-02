1 March 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: APR Drop Points Against Strugglers Miloplast

By Peter Kamasa

APR FC's bid for the league title this season suffered a setback following a goalless draw against strugglers Miroplast FC at Kigali Stadium yesterday.

The result means that APR remain in third position on the Azam Rwanda Premier League standings with three points behind leaders SC Kiyovu.

APR, who beat defending champions Rayon Sports on Sunday, dropped two points after they failed to break down Miroplast who have not paid their players and coaching staff salaries for three months.

Djihad Bizimana, Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza, Issa Bigirimana, Blaise Itangishaka and Maxime Sekamana had chances to score for Jimmy Mulisa's team but they were all brilliantly denied by goalkeeper Jean Paul Mutabazi.

Miroplast also missed opportunities of their own with Yves Rwigema, Fred Mucyo and Pekeyake Tuyisenge all failing to find the net.

Three other fixtures also ended with no winners.

Marines and Mukura drew 1-1 at Huye Stadium, hosts Bugesera played out a goalless draw against Etincelles, while Sunrise also shared the spoils with Amagaju in Nyagatare, with a 1-all score line.

Today, Rayon Sports will have a chance to go level on points with APR when they take on Gicumbi at Stade de Gicumbi.

Rayon Sports are in fifth place with 18 points.

The Blues will be without their head coach Olivier Karekezi, who has left the club and returned to Sweden, and left-back Eric Rutanga who accumulated three yellow cards.

In another other match, Espoir take on Musanze today.

SC Kiyovu remain at the summit with 24 points, while AS Kigali are in second with 22 points.

Wednesday

APR 0-0 Miroplast

Mukura 1-1 Marines

Bugesera 0-0 Etincelles

Sunrise 1-1 Amagaju

