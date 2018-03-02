Rwanda: Pool Table Competition Set for March 2

The first ever pre-National Pool Table Championship competition will be held on March 2 at Belut Sky Pool bar in Nyarutarama. The official championship will start in June and will be held in different districts .

Just Gaming, is a local company which organises sports and entertainment events.

David Niyonsaba, the tournament organiser, said, "We believe that this provides the perfect opportunity for people from all walks of life and backgrounds to compete in an event which is typically enjoyed by all."

"Our vision is to create a relationship between all pool table players in a hypercompetitive yet relaxing and highly entertaining competition which is the first of its kind in Rwanda," he added during a press conference held at Belut Sky Pool bar on Tuesday.

He revealed that they expect the National Pool Table Championship which will last for a month, to engage over 1000 players throughout the inter- province competitions.

The competition would happen in selected bars and pubs in the provinces and details with regards to exact locations would be communicated in due time.

"Being the maiden edition, we expect an exciting and adrenaline-filled competition which would bring out the best players in Rwanda to compete for the ultimate prize.

"It is our plan to recruit and retain the best talents from this competition and create a national team which can represent the country in regional competitions," Niyonsaba added.