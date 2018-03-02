1 March 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Pool Table Competition Set for March 2

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

The first ever pre-National Pool Table Championship competition will be held on March 2 at Belut Sky Pool bar in Nyarutarama. The official championship will start in June and will be held in different districts .

Just Gaming, is a local company which organises sports and entertainment events.

David Niyonsaba, the tournament organiser, said, "We believe that this provides the perfect opportunity for people from all walks of life and backgrounds to compete in an event which is typically enjoyed by all."

"Our vision is to create a relationship between all pool table players in a hypercompetitive yet relaxing and highly entertaining competition which is the first of its kind in Rwanda," he added during a press conference held at Belut Sky Pool bar on Tuesday.

He revealed that they expect the National Pool Table Championship which will last for a month, to engage over 1000 players throughout the inter- province competitions.

The competition would happen in selected bars and pubs in the provinces and details with regards to exact locations would be communicated in due time.

"Being the maiden edition, we expect an exciting and adrenaline-filled competition which would bring out the best players in Rwanda to compete for the ultimate prize.

"It is our plan to recruit and retain the best talents from this competition and create a national team which can represent the country in regional competitions," Niyonsaba added.

Rwanda

Kagame Inaugurates Hotel in Nyagatare

President Paul Kagame officially inaugurated the newly constructed City Blue Epic Hotel and Suites in Nyagatare District… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.