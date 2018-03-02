Rwanda: VUP Beneficiaries Urged to Avoid 'Fall Back Into Poverty'

opinion

There is need to encourage beneficiaries of social protection programmes to invest the cash transfers they get to generate additional benefits overtime.

According to Dr Thierry Kalisa, an economist working at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, beneficiaries of poverty reduction initiatives, like Vision Umurenge Programme (VUP), should invest and establish saving schemes to guard against a "fall back into poverty".

"The government should encourage households to invest cash transfers from VUP to generate additional benefits overtime," he said. VUP seeks to reduce poverty in Rwanda.

"Overall, VUP has been effective in fighting extreme poverty, but it is important that authorities encourage the beneficiary households to invest the cash transfers from VUP to ensure a sustainable source of income to safeguard their financial future," Kalisa said.

VUP is Rwanda's flagship anti-poverty programme that targets the poorest people in the first and second social classification (ubudehe).

It has three components - direct support or cash transfers, public works, and financial services, which were designed to eradicate extreme poverty by 2020. According to Kalisa, the component of public works, where people in the first and second ubudehe categories are employed by local government on different projects like roads, benefits them immediately, while for those that get cash handouts, impact on consumption is small in short-term, but increases overtime.

He was speaking during the recent annual research conference organised by the Institute of Policy Analysis and Research (IPAR) under the theme, "Policies and programmes to support poverty reduction".

VUP and other social protection programmes, including girinka, have enabled the country to reduce the percentage of the population below the poverty line from 56.7 per cent of the in 2005/06 to 44.9 per cent in 2010/11 and 39.1 per cent in 2013/14.

Eugenia Kayitesi, the executive director of IPAR, called on all stakeholders to work together in the fight against extreme poverty.

She noted that despite some remarkable progress so far, millions of people still live in poverty, according to research carried out in Rwanda, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Ethiopia, India, Pakistan, Tanzania, Uganda and Vietnam. She added the eradicating extreme poverty is goal one of UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Justin Gatsinzi, the director for the social protection programme at Local Entities Development Agency (LODA), said government has provided over Rwf200 billion to over 1.5 million poorest people under VUP since 2008. The official said they encourage beneficiaries to save and invest, adding that people have invested in agriculture and livestock, vocational training and other income-generating activities that have enabled them to become self-reliant.

Speaking at the event, Jane Lichtenstein, a researcher from University of Cambridge in the UK, said the Umurenge SACCO programme has improved financial inclusion. The cash transfers and micro-loans given to VUP beneficiaries at low interest rate are channelled through Umerenge SACCOs.

Lichtenstein was part of the team that carried out research on the "implementation and impact of Rwanda's policy for financial inclusion" carried out in Eastern Province between 2014 and last year.

Meanwhile, participants called for review of some of the policies being used to fight poverty to make them stronger and relevant to the current situation. "There is also need to reinforce accountability in public institutions, increase investment in human capital development, as well as agriculture modernisation, and promotion of ICT as they have huge potential to create more jobs," the researchers said.