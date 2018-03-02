Rwanda: Healing Worship Team to Launch Album

Healing Worship team is set to launch its fourth audio album titled Mwami Icyo Wavuze.

The launch which is scheduled for March 4 will bring together local gospel artistes including Alarm Ministries, True Promises Ministries, Gisubizo Ministries, Kingdom of God Ministry, Light Gospel Choir and Irene Gabby Kamanzi.

The concert will start at 2pm at Bethesda Holy Church in Gisozi and Reverend Antoine Rutayisire will be the guest preacher.

The choir's 11-track album features songs like Byose byarakozwe, Atatimiza, Ni Ukuri turakomeye, Nta misozi, Urufatiro, Mbali na kelele, Icyo wavuze,Alijitowa msalabani, Data wo mu ijuru, Ntibyaribyoroshye, and Mungu ni mwenye uwezo.

According to Kibonge Muhoza, one of the members, the team is well prepared for the concert and they believe that God will do His marvellous works during the show.

"The concert will be merry because of the messages in our songs. Also, other worshippers will perform. I encourage everyone to come and be a part of this," he said.

Healing Worship Team is a choir at Power of Prayer Church in Kicukiro and was established in 2009.