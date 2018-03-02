2 March 2018

Rwanda: Unique Local Outfits at C&H Fashion Show

By Eddie Nsabimana

Chinese-owned C&H garment factory is proving to be one of the leading textile factories in Rwanda, if the impressive outfits showcased at its fashion show held on Wednesday at the Institute Polytechnic Regional Centre (IPRC) Kigali are anything to go by.

A variety of unique clothes made in Rwanda were showcased.

The fashion show involved different fashion styles made by students with skills gained from a six-month training programme provided at the college.

Some of the pieces included office wear, leisure outfit, uniforms and sportswear, among others.

The skills achieved during the programme were pattern making, sewing practises, and repairing techniques among others.

Candy Ma, CEO of C&H, said the factory is committed to training the youth and helping them create more jobs on the market, especially in textile manufacturing as part of a Made-in-Rwanda promotion.

She said, "We want to make garments in Rwanda as our contribution to the Made-in- Rwanda brand and reduce importation of fashion, all at an affordable price."

Diogene Mulindahabi, the college principal, said the short courses in fashion design are provided as part of promoting locally made products through the ongoing Made in Rwanda policy, as well as giving youth the foundation to create jobs using the skills attained from the courses.

"We thought this would help with the youth unemployment and also contribute to the Made in Rwanda drive. All clothes showcased were made in Rwanda and I don't think anyone can doubt the quality," he said.

"Of course there is still a long way to go because the importation rate from foreign factories is still high but I am confident Made in Rwanda's future is bright as long as Rwandans put more effort in buying locally made products," he added.

20-year-old Michelle Uhozase is one of the beneficiaries of the programme. She said the training will help her a lot in the future as she dreams of owning a fashion house and is confident that her dream will come true, thanks to the skills she has acquired.

"With the skills I've gained so far, I can make any fashion design depending on a client's order, or even help them choose which style suits them best for any occasion. However, I still have a lot to learn if I want to improve my skills because I have a dream to become a great designer," she said.

