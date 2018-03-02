Kenya: Cholera Cases in Tana River Rise as Six More Test Positive

Six more people have tested positive for cholera in Tana River County, bringing to 90 the number of those infected.

In total, some 218 people are suspected to be infected with cholera in the hunger-prone county.

The county director for Health Oscar Endekwa said the new cases were reported to have emerged from a wedding ceremony in Bura.

"We suspect there must have been a carrier at the wedding who caused all this and all we are appealing to the people to stop feeding in such places until we are done dealing with this situation," he said.

Nine patients are currently receiving treatment at the Bura cholera treatment unit even as the outbreak spreads to Nanigi.

APPEAL FOR HELP

Meanwhile, the Tana River County government has appealed for help curb the fast spread of the cholera menace.

Speaking to the Nation in his office, Governor Dhadho Godhana said the county government is concerned with the fast spread of the disease and is determined to contain it.

"We are concerned with how fast the cholera outbreak is spreading and that's why we have [brought] on board all stakeholders and other [well-wishers] to come rescue our people," he said.

The governor said the county had sought the services of Coast Water company to help in testing the suspected water reservoirs in affected areas, since so far, the health experts have not established the actual source of the outbreak.

MOBILE UNITS

The county government has established mobile cholera treatment units in areas hit by the outbreak as measures to establish permanent ones are being sought.

The National Drought Management Authority has also moved in to provide non-food items and hygiene kits as well as teach residents in remote areas on proper hygiene, while Unicef is also providing non-food items.German Agro-Action is providing transport for the officers involved and various volunteer groups.

However, Governor Godhana said the persistent cholera outbreaks and drought affecting the county are as a result of failure by the national government to establish as appropriate environmental management plan.

The first cholera outbreak in Tana River was reported in early February.

Four people have so far died as a result of the outbreak and 201 cases have been reported with 84 people testing positive to the disease.