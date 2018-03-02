Rwanda: RRA Gear-Up for Africa Volleyball Club Championships

Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) Women Volleyball Club are in final preparations ahead of the 2018 Africa Club Championships to be held in Cairo, Egypt from March 6-15.

The Rwanda league champions started a one-week training camp with 12 players last Sunday. The players are staying at Hilltop Hotel in Remera, Kigali and train twice a day at Amahoro Indoor Stadium.

Last season, under Jean de Dieu Masumbuko, RRA won the national league, KAVC Memorial tournament, Kayumba Memorial tournament, Rutsindura Memorial and lost to APR in the final of Genocide Memorial tournament.

The club has since January, appointed former APR and Kenyan international Dorcus Ndasaba as head coach while Masumbuko was dropped to assistant coach role. The team will travel to Cairo on March 3.

RRA was established in 2008 and have won seven league titles, including the last six in a row, which is a true statement of their dominance of local women's volleyball. They won it in 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

The registered teams for Africa Club Championships have until March 5 to confirm their participation by providing CAVB the entry form, team roster and flight details.

Ahly Club are the defending champions-they claimed the title in Tunis, Tunisia after beating hosts Etoile du Sahel 3-1 in the final.

RRA players in camp:

Theodosia Nyirimana, Adillah Niyonkuru, France Nyimukesha, Akimananizanye Enestine, Charlotte Ndayisenga Oliver Mutamba , Hope Musaniwabo, Beatrice Uwamahoro Regina Izabayo, Seraphine Mukantambara, Judith Hakizimana and Marie Paul Umutesi.