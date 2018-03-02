2 March 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Mubumbyi Set for Trials With Swedish Side Mjällby AIF

By Damas Sikubwabo

Bugesera FC and Amavubi striker Bernabe Mubumbyi is set for professional trials with Swedish league side Mjällby AIF. Mubumbyi left the country on Wednesday night.

Mjällby Allmänna Idrottsförening, also known simply as Mjällby AIF, Mjällby or MAIF, is a Swedish professional football club based in Hällevik.

The 23-year-old, Mubumbyi, who joined Bugesera this season from AS Kigali on a two-year contract, had initially scheduled to travel to Algeria for professional trials with topflight division side Union Sportif de Biskra (US Biskra) for two months but the trip fell through after he failed to get a visa on time.

"I am travelling to Sweden where I will first undergo medical tests and then travel with the team for a ten-day training camp in Cyprus-its during this period that I will undergo trials after which we will discuss the contract," Mubyumbi said before departure.

Bugesera FC secretary general and Spokesperson, Silas Mbonigaba confirmed the player's trip to Sweden for professional trials.

"He has travelled to Sweden for trials. His manager received the invitation two weeks ago, as a club, we can't stand in any player's way if he gets an opportunity to move on," Mbonigaba told Times Sport on Thursday.

Rwanda international Mubumbyi played for APR FC since 2012 before joining AS Kigali for the 2016/17 season-he crossed to Bugesera FC this season on a two-year contract.

If he wins a contract, Mubumbyi will become the third Rwandan player to feature in the Swedish premier division league after Olivier Karekezi, who signed for Helsingborgs IF in 2005 and Bobo Bola (Landskrona BoIS in 2005).

