2 March 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Rwamagana Constructs Rwf1.2 Billion Taxi Park

By Jean De Dieu Nsabimana

Rwamagana District is constructing a modern taxi park worth Rwf1.2 billion.

It has been about six months since public transporters were relocated to a new place about 500 metres from the heart of Rwamagana city centre, to pave way for the construction works.

Talking to The New Times, Eng. Theogene Gahunzire, the director for one stop centre at Rwamagana District, who is in charge of the construction, said the first phase will cover construction of lockups, waiting areas, washing bay, toilets, and parking.

He said the first phase is expected to be completed in April when taxis will return to the park.

The second phase- to start in the next fiscal year- will involve construction of other commercial buildings where different businesses will be operating, he added.

Construction activities of the taxi park will be completed in 2019, according to Gahunzire.

Business owners said there is need to fast-track the construction as their businesses have been affected.

"There is a huge difference since the taxi park was moved," said Josiane Mukeshimana, a mobile telecommunication services dealer.

"Things changed now; we are not selling like before because there are few people here," added Mukeshimana.

Djuma Nduwimana, a fashion dealer, also said that his business is slow.

"If the construction takes too long we shall suffer losses because, unlike previously, we recieve few people coming from that taxi park," he said.

Evariste Bizimana, a motorcyclist, also said passenger numbers went down as they usually got them from the taxi park.

The park is being constructed by Rwamagana District in partnership with Rwanda Federation of Transport Cooperatives (RFTC).

