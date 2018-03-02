Kenya: Gor's Guikan Okay After Freak Injury

Nairobi — Gor Mahia's Ivorian striker Ephraim Guikan is okay after a freak injury that saw him momentarily lose consciousness in the dying minutes of the side's match against Tusker FC on Wednesday in Machakos.

Guikan went for an aerial ball and had a mid-air collision with Tusker FC players, falling awkwardly on the ground with his tongue being trapped at the back of his mouth.

Swift action from Tusker FC midfielder Hashim Ssempala prevented him from swallowing his tongue while Tusker FC team doctor Wycliffe Makanga, also the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) medical committee Secretary rushed to the pitch to stabilize him.

"He is okay now. We had to take him to Kenyatta Hospital to see a specialist and read the scans through after leaving Machakos and the good news is that he is stable," Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr said.

Players on the pitch frantically called for help when Guikan went down especially after he failed to make any movement after going down.

He is expected to have the mandatory seven-day resting period recommended by FIFA's medical committee after concussions and will be unavailable for Gor Mahia's game against Bandari on Saturday.

"For Esperance, we will wait. He has to go back to the doctor and get a go ahead to be back because that is a serious kind of situation," Kerr added.

While Guikan will be out, Kerr's side is boosted with the return of Rwandese forward Jacques Tuyisenge who picked up an ankle injury in their match against Zoo Kericho. Tuyisenge will also be available for the CAF tie against Esperance after sorting his passport issues.

"He would have been part of the team on Wednesday but he hasn't trained whole week as he was out in Rwanda sorting his passport issues. He should be available for Saturday against Bandari and the Esperance game as well," the coach said.

Kerr continues to lament that his side has been forced to constantly change the starting team especially having been faced with a fixture of four games within 11 days.

"I don't think there is a coach who changes the team as much as I have to do. Look at what has happened to Guikan, could happen to another top player on Saturday and I find myself in an awkward situation," lamented the tactician.

He will be hoping to use the Bandari match as a preparatory platform for the Esperance game on Wednesday at the same venue and has hinted he will use his strongest squad after using mostly fringe players for their last two KPL matches.