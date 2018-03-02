2 March 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Union Shuts Kogi Health Sector

By Boluwaji Obahopo

National Medical Association, NMA, Kogi State chapter, has directed its members to sustain the industrial action embarked upon by the association until the state government responds to their demands, also directing all Federal and private health centres in the state to shut down.

This was the resolution of the association at the Ordinary General Meeting held at NUJ Press Centre in Lokoja, Wednesday.

The resolution, which was contained in a communiqué issued yesterday by the Chairman and Secretary, Dr. Tijani Godwin and Dr Zubair Kabiru, respectively, said the state government has remained adamant to agreement reached with the association over payment of their salaries.

They also listed the compulsory retirement of some experienced medical officers without any cogent reason as part of their grievances.

The communiqué read in parts: "The ongoing industrial action will be sustained until our minimum demands are met, which are the payment of the balance of 40 percent salary arrears from August to December 2017; payment of 100 percent salaries and arrears for January to February 2018 as well as the implementation of revised CONMES."

