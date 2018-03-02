2 March 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Four Pregnant Women, 140 Other Nigerians Return From Libya

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Libya returnees.

A batch of 144 Nigerians, including four pregnant women, on Thursday voluntarily returned from Libya with the assistance of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the European Union (EU).

The returnees arrived at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at 10.30 p.m.

They returned aboard a chartered Airbus 320 with registration number LZ-MDI operated by VIA Airways.

The returnees comprised 54 adult females -- four of whom were pregnant -- and seven female children.

There were also 79 adult males and four male children.

The South West Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Suleiman Yakubu, received the returnees on behalf of Federal Government.

Also on hand to receive them were officials of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) , Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Police.

The returnees were each given £100 (N35, 000) to settle down in Nigeria, while some state governments assisted them with transportation back home.

Telecommunication company, Airtel, in collaboration with the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora and Foreign Affairs, also gave the returnees free mobile handsets and sim cards to facilitate their reintegration.

In 2017, 6,806 Nigerians were brought back from Libya through the efforts of the IOM and EU.

The Nigerians had been stranded in the volatile North African country enroute Europe, with many being subjected to abuse.

Nigeria

Four UN Aid Workers Killed, One Abducted in Rann Attack

No fewer than four UN aid workers were killed in a Thursday night attack by Boko Haram insurgents in Rann community in… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.