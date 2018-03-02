1 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Huambo May Host First National School of Journalism

Huambo — The Minister of Media, João Melo, on Thursday announced the possibility that the province of Huambo will host the first National School of Journalism in the future.

This fact was stressed after the provincial governor, João Baptista Kussumua, has suggested the conversion of the future Regional Training Center for Journalists, under construction since 2014, in the National School.

The Cabinet minister, who will visit the works on Friday, also promised to find an immediate solution so that construction work, stopped since 2016, can resume and concluded, taking into account the interest of the Ministry of Social Communication.

At the same time, João Melo announced that initiatives are underway to sign cooperation agreements with national universities soon to open postgraduate courses in journalism.

He informed that the postgraduate course aims to improve the mastery of the writing techniques of the different journalistic genres, to raise the general culture of journalists, in the field of Geography, Portuguese Language, Literature, Universal History and ideas.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

