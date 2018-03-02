2 March 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Half of Ugandans Poor and Unhappy With Economy

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
A woman struggles to get out of her wooden house.
By Ritah Kemigisa

More than half of Ugandans are living in poverty and lack what to eat due to food insecurity.

This is according to research findings released by Twaweza, a ten-year citizen-centered initiative, focusing on large-scale change in East Africa

The survey, carried out by Sauti Za Wananchi using a mobile phone survey, further found out that 84 percent of Ugandans are not happy with the state of the economy.

Releasing the survey findings in Kampala on Thursday, the lead researcher Ms Marie Nanyanzi said 85 percent of Ugandans reported in the last three months to have gone a whole day without food while 67 percent had nothing to eat completely yet they were hungry.

She also said food insecurity was reported to be high in rural areas at 51 percent compared to urban areas at 45 percent. Karamoja and the central region were registered as areas with the highest problem of food insecurity.

"In Karamoja, 5 out 6 residents spend a whole day without food which accounts to 85 percent and the central region at 75 percent," said Ms Nanyanzi.

In terms of financial inclusion, the report found out that Ugandans are not happy with direction the economy is taking since 1 out of 5 citizens reported to not having enough income to meet their daily needs.

The report further finds out that 16 percent of Ugandans have bank accounts yet 30 percent of them have taken loans in the past five years with majority of them being men accounting for 40 percent.

This survey was carried out in October 2017 covering 19000 respondents under the theme "Under pressure, Uganda's opinions and experiences of poverty and financial inclusion."

Uganda

Govt Chief Whip, MP Spill Age Limit Secrets

During last December's noisy and hugely divisive push to amend the constitution, a lot went on behind the scenes as NRM… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.