1 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: President João Lourenço Saddened By Death of Citizens

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, expressed feelings of "deep dismay" at the tragic event that killed six faithful of the Tocoist Church and wounded more than twenty, eight of whom were in serious condition.

The car accident took place Monday in Tabi I locality in Samba Caju municipality , northern Cuanza Norte province, with 52 faithful returning from the celebration of the centenary of the Prophet Simão Gonçalves Tôco, marked on February 24 in Maquela do Zombo, Uíge province.

According to a press note issued by the President of the Republic, who reached Angop on Thursday, in a message sent to Bishop Afonso Nunes, of the Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ in the World, the Head of State said that "this pitiful misfortune, which occurred precisely after this group of believers participated in an expressive manifestation of faith, makes their loss even more painful."

