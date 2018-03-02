Kenya: Wanyama is Going Nowhere, Tottenham Says

Rumours linking Kenyan captain Victor Wanyama with a transfer to either Liverpool or Manchester United this summer have been rubbished by Tottenham fans and the club.

Only a few weeks ago Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino acknowledged Spurs had missed the strength of Victor Wanyama in midfield as he recovered from an injury saying "last season, he was such an important player for us".

With Tottenham competing on three fronts this season (the Premiership, FA Cup and Champions League) Pochettino said Wanyama had been missed during the clubs mini-slump before Christmas saying "he is a very good player; a very important player for us."

Wanyama missed just two Premier League games for Tottenham last season as Pochettino's side finished runners-up to Chelsea in the table but has been restricted to 15 appearances this season mainly on FA Cup duty and as a substitute in both the Premier League and Champions League.

THUNDEROUS GOAL

Wanyama's return has coincided with Spurs best run of form this season with the London club unbeaten since December.

Transfer rumours involving the Kenyan star were inevitable given his limited game time recently after aggravating a knee injury he originally suffered during the summer break.

But the Kenyan midfield powerhouse remains a crucial player for the London club who would be extremely unlikely to sell him to a top five rival.

One Tottenham fan even went so far to suggest that Liverpool wanted the Spurs player to repair the net he had broken in his thunderous equaliser for Tottenham in their 2-2 draw at Anfield recently.