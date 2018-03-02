1 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: France Supports Angolan Economic Process

Luanda — France aims to help Angola in the process of economic diversification, taking into account the existing cooperation relations between the two countries, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Thursday in Luanda.

During official talks between Angolan and French delegations, as part of his 24-hour visit to Angola, Jean-Yves Le Drian said that his country is ready to support Angola in the economy sector and welcomed the process of economic diversification in place.

At the time, the diplomat said that the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Mácron, will visit Angola in 2019, which will further boost the partnership between the two countries.

Jean-Yves Le Drian praised the presidency of Angola in the Great Lakes Region, as well as the existing partnership with the World Bank.

According to the official, France wants African countries to have support from the European Community in the field of security.

