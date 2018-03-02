Uganda Warns Amisom to Jealously Guard Somalia Gains

Photo: PPU/Daily Monitor

President Museveni addresses UPDF soldiers at the Amisom Halane Base Camp near Mogadishu International Airport in Somalia on.

Kampala — Uganda's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sam Kutesa has warned the Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) to the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) to "avoid turning our gains into vain."

He called upon the TCCs and other international partners to "establish predictable and sustainable solutions that can safeguard the enormous successes registered by the peace keeping mission in Somalia."

Sam Kutesa sounded the warning as he opened a meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defence of AMISOM troop contributing countries at Speke Resort Munyonyo, Kampala on Thursday.

The one-day meeting, was held a day before President Yoweri Museveni hosts the AMISOM TCCs Heads of State Summit on Friday.

"As we consider concrete steps to forge a way forward on peace and security in Somalia, as TCCs we have made enormous efforts and sacrifices to AMISOM and Somali National Army (SNA). Therefore it is crucial that mechanisms be put in place that aim at safe guarding the enormous AMISOM success," he said.

According to the Ugandan foreign minister, one of several gains by AMISOM in the last 11 years include the fact that the Somali Government that was previously based out of the country, is now based in Mogadishu since 2007.

He added that since the AMISOM intervention, international organisations including UN have relocated to Mogadishu, more than 80% of Al-Shabaab dominated areas have been liberated, threat of piracy at sea has been neutralised, business is thriving, construction and reconstruction progressing and regular elections have been held.

"Such positive developments and Somalia's relative stability,reflect the contribution of AMISOM and the Somali Security Forces. As Somalia goes through the important phase of consolidating its state functions, including the building of its national security forces, the drawdown of AMISOM should be synchronized with the corresponding strengthening of Somali Security Forces."

The Foreign Affairs Minister applauded international partners for the support they have given to AMISOM over the years, adding that it was and still is very important for the Somalia and Federal Member States to continuously pursue inclusive politics to consolidate the peace and security in that country.

The African Union Commisioner for Peace and Security Ambassador Smail Chergui, while speaking at the same function, commended all TCCs to the AMISOM and other International Partners for their gradual assumption of primary security responsibility in Somalia.

Commissioner Smail Said: "A number of accomplishments have been achieved, largely aided by the political space and enabling environment created by AMISOM. For example the adoption of the National Security Architecture which provides the broad frame work to build the Somalia National Security Forces (SNSF) and the recent agreement on a roadmap on Inclusive Politics which calls for a constitutional review process, a new electoral model for universal elections by 2020, and reconciliation."

Earlier, Military chiefs from Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) called for more support to enable the Mission effectively execute its mandate of securing Somalia.

The UPDF Chief of Defence Forces of the UPDF, Gen David Muhoozi, noted that the security of Somalia calls for collective engagement by all TCCs to AMISOM and the Somalia National Army SNA.

Uganda's Chiefs of Defence Forces made the appeal at the ongoing TCCs meeting in Kampala, Uganda, being hosted by President Yoweri Museveni.

"AMISOM continues to contend with the challenge of the mismatch between the Mission's tasks and the requisite resources and measures to cause a desired effect within the desired timelines. This includes boots on the ground, force enablers, efficient Mission support, and of course the building of the Somali National Army," said Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi.

General Muhoozi expressed concern that AMISOM had to contend with reduced troop levels despite the expanded military operations and the extended lines of communication.

The Kampala gathering is a follow-up to a meeting by the Heads of State from TCCs, held in September 21, 2017, in New York, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to exchange views on the future of AMISOM, following the adoption of the UN Security Council Resolution 2372/2017.

The resolution, adopted in August last year, authorises a gradual troop reduction in Somalia and transfer of national security responsibilities from AMISOM to Somali national security forces.

The military chiefs' meeting, discussed ways of coming up with a robust strategy to address challenges, improve coordination to enable AMISOM effectively execute its mandate.

Those in attendance included Chiefs of Defence Forces and representatives from Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Uganda as well as from the Federal Government of Somalia.

Also present was Ambassador Francisco Caetano Madeira, Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, who is also the head of AMISOM, and AMISOM Force Commander Lt. Gen. Jim Owoyesigire.

General Muhoozi hailed the leaders of TCCs, the African Union Commission and AMISOM partners for the commitment showed in fighting Al-Shabaab and securing Somalia.

He emphasised that insecurity still remains a concern in the region, adding that the countries concerned must work together to arrest the situation.

"I do reiterate that insecurity still remains at our doorstep as a region. Being peace enforcers, this is the correct time to review the Mission's progress, taking into account the political, cultural and other factors at play in order to realign our strategies correctly, both to the current; but (also) in response to other emerging conflict situations within our operating environment."

The Uganda CDF noted that AMISOM's strength has since reduced from 22,126 uniformed personnel to 21,626, following the UN Security Council resolution, despite the increased tasks and responsibilities of the force.

He, however, noted that in spite of the challenges encountered, there is political progress in Somalia, with relative stability restored and reduced criminal acts of piracy and use of the Indian Ocean by the terrorists to destabilise Somalia.

General Muhoozi praised the Federal Government of Somalia and the SNA for supporting the Mission's activities; but added that AMISOM would not be in the country forever, noting that the security of Somalia lies in the hands of the Somalis.

He reiterated the need to support the Federal Government of Somalia to build a strong national security force that will respond to the country's security challenges.

Speaking after the conclusion of the meeting, Ambassador Madeira said the recent reduction of AMISOM troops should be accompanied with the provision of force enablers and force multipliers to capacitate the peace support operations by AMISOM.

Said Ambassador Madeira; "The drawdown and reduction of AMISOM troops is a source of concern particularly if it is not accompanied by the requisite force enablers and force multipliers. We need to be able to effectively contain, disrupt and destroy Al-Shabaab. For that, we need the forces that are required, we need the force enablers and force multipliers so that this work is done properly."

The SRCC said he understands the concern of the Ugandan CDF, adding that it is important his concerns are responded to in terms of expediting the effective training of Somali national security forces, so that the effect of the reduction of AMISOM forces, does not impact negatively on the Mission's transition efforts.