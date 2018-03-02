1 March 2018

Eritrea: Training Workshop On Cultural Heritage Concludes

Asmara — The training workshop on cultural heritage that was organized by the Commission of Culture and Sports in collaboration with UNESCO with the objective of Strengthening National Capacity for Implementing the Convention 2003 in Eritrea concluded on 28 February.

The nine days training workshop was aimed at strengthening capacity in conducting research and preparation of nomination files for inscription of cultural heritage on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Underlining on the significance that Eritrea is exerting to preserve and document the rich cultural heritage of the country, Mr. Lovemore Mazibuko, UNESCO accredited Intangible Cultural Heritage expert, expressed appreciation for the interest and active engagement of the trainees through out the workshop.

Indicating that the trainees have consolidated the cumulative experience they previously had through the training they received, Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports, called for active participation in the effort to register the cultural heritage in the country in the World Heritage list.

The participants on their part indicating on the significance of the training expressed readiness to apply the training they received in preserving the valuable cultural heritage that are on the verge of destruction.

The training was attended by 32 people from the PFDJ Cultural Affairs, National Museum, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Union of Eritrean Women, Research and Documentation Center, Ministry of Education and Commission of Culture and Sports and others that are engaged in researches pertaining cultural heritage.

