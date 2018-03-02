Eritrea: Activities By Eritrean National in Diaspora

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Germany, South Sudan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the US conducted various activities aimed at strengthening their attachment with the homeland and understanding on the current situation in their country.

According to report, the German branch of the National Union of Eritrean Women contributed 17 thousand Euros in support of the National Association of the Eritrean War Disabled Veterans.

Likewise, Eritrean nationals residing in Manheim, Germany, organized varied programs in connection with 28th anniversary of the Operation Fenkil.

The head of the Public and Community Affairs, Mr. Kahsai Tewolde said that giving due reverence to the heroic feat demonstrated during armed struggle for independence will have added input in the national development drives.

In the same vein, the Eritrean community in Juba, South Sudan, conducted its third congress on 25 February.

Speaking at the occasion, the Eritrean Ambassador to South Sudan, Mr. Yohannes Teklemicael indicated that the mission of the community is to create a forum for nationals in which they will have timely information on the situation in the homeland and encourage nationals to augment participation in the national development programs.

At the congress two years activity report was presented and 30 members executive committee was elected.

The Eritrean community in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, indicated that the community is actively working in strengthening unity and participation in the national development endeavors as well as expanding educational opportunities for nationals.

More over, the Eritrean community in New Orleans, US, has organized a pictorial and material exhibition on 26 February depicting the culture and tradition and unity in diversity of the Eritrean people as well as the national development programs. According to report the exhibition will stay open until 26 March.