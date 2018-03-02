Tunisia: Investigation Into Ben Arous Court Incidents Initiated

An investigation has been initiated by the relevant departments to shed light on the incidents that occurred on Monday around the Ben Arous Tribunal, government spokesperson Iyed Dahmani told TAP on Thursday.

The government is committed to protecting the judiciary, promoting the necessary conditions to guarantee the independence of the judiciary and apply the provisions of the Constitution to ensure fair justice, said Dahmani.

Spokesman for the Court of First Instance in Ben Arous, Omar Hanin had announced on Wednesday the opening of an inquiry by the investigating judge on suspicion of mistreatment of a detainee by a public official, following a complaint submitted on the basis of a report from a medical examiner attesting to the presence of traces of 22 bruises on the body of the detainee and hand injuries caused by shards of glass.