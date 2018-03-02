1 March 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: How Mine Pulls Out of PSL, Harare City Could Grab Franchise

How Mine Football Club has withdrawn from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) with relegated Harare City likely to take up the franchise.

The Metallon Gold sponsored outfit ran into financial trouble last season with players going for months without receiving their salaries and bonuses.

At some point, senior players boycotted training forcing the then coach Kelvin Kaindu to field inexperienced players to avoid sanctions from the PSL.

The Bulawayo-based miners finished in 8th position in the league with 46 points.

In a statement, the PSL confirmed that the club had surrendered its franchise and a process to find its replacement had begun.

"The Premier Soccer League would like to advise its stakeholders that How Mine Football Club has withdrawn from the Premier Soccer League. How Mine FC has been a member of PSL since 2013.

The PSL Emergency Committee, at its meeting held on Saturday 25 February 2018, resolved to replace How Mine FC with Harare City FC which finished in 15th place in the 2017 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season," the statement read.

"In the event that Harare City FC are unable to take up the slot left by How Mine FC, the team that finished on 16th position will be considered".

Hwange Football Club who could benefit by virtue of finishing in 16th position also have financial problems.

In a statement, Metallon Gold Services public relations manager, Ranga Mberi, said the principal sponsor Bulawayo Mining Company, formerly How Mine, was shifting its Corporate Social Responsibility focus.

"BMC is reviewing its corporate social responsibility strategy with the aim to focus on projects that are mandated and driven by the local community," said Mberi.

