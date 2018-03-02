Photo: Cassidy Wehondo/Zanu-PF

Minister of State for Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs David Musabayana (file photo).

Mashonaland East resident minister, David Musabayana on Wednesday disrupted a public hearing event organised by the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) at Mbuya Nehanda Hall in Marondera.

The meeting was disrupted only 10 minutes after beginning when Musabayana stood up and started chanting Zanu PF slogans which angered present opposition activists.

Musabayana seemed to have been unhappy with a suggestion raised by the first speaker at event, Tichafa Mayora, who had asked the commissioners whether they would investigate atrocities allegedly committed by the army during the coup last November.

The minister immediately stood up and started chanting Zanu PF slogans leading to other ruling party members joining in with opposition members also raising objections with the commissioners.

State security agents then moved in and escorted Musabayana out of the venue, but the heckling between the rival opposition members continued forcing the commissioners to cancel the event.

Former higher education minister, Jonathan Moyo, has sensationally claimed that several people were killed, raped or displaced with property looted or destroyed during the defence forces led Operation Restore Order which led to former president Robert Mugabe's ouster.

Moyo and other senior Zanu PF G40 faction members have since fled the country and their whereabouts remain unknown.

The NPRC public hearings being held across the country are meant to hear views from members of the public on various issues to do with justice, healing and reconciliation.

In Matebeleland, radicals have continually disrupted the hearings saying the NPRC was not fit to gather evidence on the 1980's Gukurahundi killings because some members were linked to the genocide.