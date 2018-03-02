Namibia: Top Court Rules Against Libel Appeal of the Namibian

AN ATTEMPT by The Namibian to have a defamation judgement against the newspaper overturned ended in defeat in the Supreme Court yesterday.

The newspaper suffered the loss in a judgement with which the country's top court dismissed an appeal against a 2015 High Court judgement in which it was ruled that an article published in the newspaper in March 2010 had been defamatory of a pilot and former Air Namibia manager, Alois Nyandoro, who was awarded damages of N$80 000 as a result of that finding.

Nyandoro, who is employed as a pilot for the President, initially sued the Free Press of Namibia (Pty) Ltd, which is the company that publishes The Namibian, the founding editor of the newspaper, Gwen Lister, and a former reporter with The Namibian, Jana-Mari Smith, for N$500 000, but was awarded damages of N$80 000 in the High Court.

When the three defendants appealed to the Supreme Court against that judgement, Nyandoro also appealed to have the damages award increased to N$150 000.

The newspaper's appeal and Nyandoro's cross-appeal were both dismissed yesterday. The Free Press of Namibia and the two other appellants were ordered to pay Nyandoro's legal costs.

Nyandoro's lawsuit against The Namibian is the first defamation case the newspaper has lost since its founding in 1985.

Lister, who was editor at the time the Nyandoro report was published, expressed disappointment about the appeal judgement in terms of its probable chilling effect on press freedom in general and investigative journalism in particular, especially given that the court acknowledged the newspaper had taken the necessary steps prior to publishing. She noted that would also presume the newspaper was reasonable in doing so.

"Setting the bar for negligence so high is bound to have a dampening effect on investigative journalism," she said, "as even the smallest error could result in a guilty verdict in a defamation trial for even the most thorough body of work."

In the article over which Nyandoro sued the newspaper, it was reported that a flight instructor at Air Namibia had resigned from his post due to pressure from Nyandoro "to falsify information for a South African to get a local flying licence".

The article dealt with efforts allegedly made by Nyandoro to get a flight trainer and examiner to transfer information contained on a form used by the airline on to a form used by the Directorate of Civil Aviation (DCA), allegedly to create the impression that a South African pilot employed by Air Namibia had completed a required practical flight test as requested by the DCA after it had received complaints about the pilot's flying skills.

In the High Court, judge Kato van Niekerk found there had been inaccuracies in the article, and said greater care should have been taken to verify the accuracy of some factual statements in it. She came to a conclusion that the cumulative effect of the shortcomings in the article was that its publication was not reasonable.

In the Supreme Court's judgement, appeal judge Sylvester Mainga said he found no reason to fault the previous court's finding that the publication of the article was not reasonable.

While the issue of irregularities in the issuing of pilots' licences was in the public interest, the newspaper had no duty or legal or moral obligation to publish information that came from anonymous sources and turned out to be littered with inaccuracies, judge Mainga stated.

He also noted that a DCA official who played a key role in the dispute about the pilot's licence admitted that he did not inform Nyandoro directly that the pilot needed to be retested, but in fact gave conflicting information about that matter.

He further noted that while appropriate sources were approached to gather information before the article was published, certain information was not verified as required, resulting in factual errors ending up in the article. The previous court was also correct to find that the transfer of information from one form to another did not amount to falsification, judge Mainga said.

Appeal judge Elton Hoff and acting judge of appeal Fred Chomba agreed with judge Mainga's judgement.

Senior counsel Andrew Corbett, instructed by Charles Visser of the law firm ENS Africa Namibia, represented the three appellants. Nyandoro was represented by Sisa Namandje, assisted by Sacky Kadhila Amoomo.