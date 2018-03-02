Namibia: Police Raid School, Seize Weapons and Alcohol

MORE than 40 pupils from the Ella du Plessis Secondary School in Khomasdal,Windhoek were sent home yesterday following a police raid in which an assortment of weapons and alcohol was confiscated from them.

Classes at the school were halted when about six uniformed police officers were called to the school at around 08h30 and they ordered all the pupils into their classrooms for body searches. The school had been tipped off of a looming fight among the boys at the school and the principal, Jakavaza Kavari, called in the police to ensure that the fight did not take place. Warrant officer Frans Muhimba, who led the raid, said they went from one classroom to the next searching pupils' pockets and bags.

Muhimba said they confiscated knives, among them six Okapis, three screwdrivers and sharp pieces of mirrors.

In one classroom, police discovered an unopened bottle of Castelo that was said to have been brought by one of the pupils.

Police also said in all the classrooms they found at least three pupils who had cellphones.

"We let the ones with the cellphones off the hook, but next time we will also confiscate those cellphones," said the police officer.

He said some of the pupils were seen tossing their sharp objects outside the classroom windows when they saw the police officers approaching their classrooms.

Kavari, who called the school raid a "clean-up exercise", said 80% of those sent home are Grade 8 pupils.

"It is shocking. We do not normally have such incidents at our school. It is ironic that most of the perpetrators are junior pupils. I called the police for the safety of everyone at the school," he said.

"This should send a clear message to the pupils and parents out there that we are not here to kill and to fight each other but to learn. Instead of carrying weapons, they should be carrying books," said Kavari, adding that any pupil found with weapons after the incident will be expelled immediately.

He said the pupils were sent home with letters asking their parents to visit the principal's office on Monday.

"Some of the pupils will be given warnings, but some will be expelled, depending on the seriousness of their cases," he explained.

A shocked Grade 12 teacher at the school, who did not reveal her identity, said that classes were interrupted in the morning when the police suddenly descended on the school.

"The pupils were very nervous as police conducted their search. It was a tense moment for everyone. Those who had sharp objects were asked to surrender them to the police," she said.

A Grade 12 pupil at the school said they live in constant fear as they were aware that some pupils always carry dangerous objects.

"There is a fight at least once a week at our school, and some of us do not feel safe at all," said the pupil who cannot be named.

He said last year a pupil was stabbed at the school and was badly injured.

"The school raid today interrupted normal classes, but it was necessary because we would not feel safe otherwise," said the pupil.

Yesterday's police search came just a month after a Grade 5 pupil from Iimbili Combined School in the Otunganga circuit of the Ohangwena region was shot dead by another pupil who had brought a gun to school, generating debate about weapons control and safety at schools.

Education permanent secretary Sanet Steenkamp said they had been informed of the incident, adding that schools should be places of safety where parents and guardians entrust their children's education to the care of teachers.

"Parents should equally ensure that their children adhere to school rules and codes of conduct. We strongly condemn such behavior in our schools and within our societies at large and call for collaborative efforts to enforce safety in our schools," she said in a statement yesterday.

She said the ministry, in partnership with the police, aims to ensure that schools offer a safe environment for both pupils and teachers and is finalising the school safety framework that speaks to an atmosphere of trust, peace, respect and care in the school environment which will be rolled out soon.

"While addressing the sources of violence at schools, this framework will also provide a system of self-assessment and documentation that will contribute towards a better understanding of trends in school violence, which in turn should lead to better violence prevention and management," she said.