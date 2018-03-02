Namibia: Parliament Gender-Sensitive

NAMIBIA responds to the interests of both men and women in its structures, methods, operations and works, Speaker of the National Assembly Peter Katjavivi says.

He made these remarks during the opening of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the convention on the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women (Cedaw) workshop in Windhoek on Tuesday.

However, there is always room for improvement as far as gender equality is concerned, he noted.

"In the NA, for instance, in all our main directorates, the question of gender has been adequately addressed," Katjavivi said, adding that there are more women than men in some directorates.

The Namibian Constitution has stipulated clear guidelines on this subject, and key national policies have been enacted to that effect. In addition, the Speaker said the NA has 40% female representation, a step in the right trajectory towards attaining equal gender representation.

Katjavivi thanked the IPU for its willingness and readiness to assist the Namibian parliament in its quest towards gender mainstreaming and sensitivity.

"The IPU's rich experience in this aspect will help us to benchmark against other parliaments around the world," he said. The workshop covered an information-sharing seminar on gender-sensitive parliaments, self-assessment, the formation of a coordination and steering group, and continuous enforcement and assessment within parliament. The IPU defines a gender-sensitive parliament as one that responds to the needs and interests of both men and women in its structures, methods, operations and work.

It has developed a methodology to facilitate self-assessment by parliamentarians as a means to take stock of their level of gender sensitivity.

- Nampa