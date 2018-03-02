Kenya: Big Field for Ruiru's Captain's Prize

The par 72 Ruiru Sports Club course off the Thika Super Highway, is where the big action will be this weekend.

A record breaking field of 280 players, the biggest in the 70-year history of the club, was drawn for the Captain's Prize being sponsored by giant oil marketer Vivo Energy.

The one-day event officially winds up club captain Anthony "Tosh' Kamau's successful term, which saw him host at least 36 major corporate events, bringing to Ruiru big brands such as KCB, Safaricom, Vivo, CIC, AIG, AAR Healthcare, and Fresha among others.

Captain "Tosh" will also certainly retire a happy man having seen the number of handicapped golfers increase by over 40, while a number of the club's top amateurs featured prominently in Kenya Golf Union(KGU) sanctioned national events in the country.

Through the captain's initiative, Ruiru was included in the Nairobi District League.

"I am very proud with the fact that the number of average participation at any club tournament increased to over 150 players from a measly 80 about two years ago," said Tosh.

He is very excited with this weekend's entry despite the current dry condition of the course, which the green keeper has worked hard to make sure is in good condition for the weekend's big day.

"Besides our members, the event has attracted many golfers from different clubs in the country. We are looking forward for a great weekend on and off the course," added the out-going captain.

Lately, players like Isaac Nguku, Joseph Mug, incoming captain Peter Mwaura, Chris Andrea and S.M. Kihiro have been playing well and are likely to feature in the prize list.

Because of the large field and in order for every player to play and finish on time, teeing off will start as early as 6am, where the captain promised to deploy marshals, who will make sure that players do not waste time and delay play.

An array of prizes awaits those who will manage to tackle the challenging course which is getting better by the day.

Down at the Coast, the Pwani Open at Nyali Golf and Country Club marks the fifth leg in the Barclays Amateur Golf Tour.

Coming straight after last weekend's fourth leg at the Nyanza Golf Club course in Kisumu, this weekend's tournament like all the others, has attracted a big field of 175 players drawn from across the Coast region.

Those drawn include guests of Barclays Bank, who include the Karen event winner, Christine Ocholla of Muthaiga.

However, fighting it out for the top prize and a possible ticket to the 2018 Barclays Kenya Open Pro-Am at Muthaiga, will be players like Martin Wahome, George Munyao, Evance Manono, Omar Kaingu Lewa, Gurbux Singh, Kim Lanxe, Jon Stokes, Aly Jamal, Joseph Oluoch, William Kaguta, lady golfers Florence Karimi, Joyce Masai, Alice Wahome, and Susan Stokes.

During last weekend's Chairman's Prize, Martin Wahome carded an impressive 39 points to beat Qamber Somji by two points. Based on his good form, Wahome, may be the man to beat this weekend.

The final leg of the series, being staged to spread the Barclays Kenya Open experience to the various regions of the country, will take place at Thika Sports Club on March 10.

Back in Nairobi, the ladies will be at Vet Lab Sports Club for the Ladies Open, where home players Mary Karano and Esther Chumo will lead the home challenge against the likes of Kiambu's Joyce Wanjiru, Golf Park's Sarah Khayereri, and Florence Maina of Muthaiga as they fight for the title.