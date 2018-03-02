Namibia: Revivalist Pastor Assaulted ... Denies Alleged Love Affair

PASTOR Matthew Junias (36) of the Hallelujah House of God Ministries at the Omashaka informal settlement at Odangwa was admitted to the Onandjokwe District Hospital on Sunday after he was allegedly attacked with knobkierries by three men who accused him of being a wizard.

He said his routine included going to pray at an isolated place near the informal settlement every evening.

"That evening, I had just finished praying when a white pick-up stopped next to my car, and strange men jumped off and walked towards me. Sensing danger, I jumped into my car and drove off.

"They chased after me, and caught up with me in the middle of the settlement, where they started beating me all over the body, accusing me of being a wizard."

Junias said he was rescued by an off-duty police officer, and taken to hospital. He was admitted and treated for head, face and back injuries.

"I was badly beaten, had a head injury, a swollen left eye and could neither move my left arm or my back. But I feel better now," he explained.

Junias was discharged on Tuesday morning, but a case of common assault was only opened at the Ondangwa police station yesterday morning.

When contacted for comment, the Ondangwa police station commander, chief inspector Hafeni Antonius, said he was not aware of the incident.

"I am not aware of the incident and - as you said - it was only reported to the police this morning, and I am currently not in my office," he added.

Junias said his attackers were unknown to him, but the vehicle they travelled in was familiar to him.

"I regularly see that specific vehicle in the informal settlement, but I do not know whose it is," he stated.

"We hope the perpetrators will be arrested soon, and brought before a court of law. We will mobilise members of pentecostal and charismatic churches to hold a peaceful demonstration to demand that they are denied bail," said Ondangwa-based bishop Festus Thomas, who is also a leading member of the Christian Democratic Voice.

He claimed that the persecution of revivalist preachers is becoming common in the northern regions, and expressed fear that if not addressed, the situation might escalate into open confrontation.

The Namibian approached two residents of the Omashaka informal settlement, who are aware of the incident.

They said the assault might not necessarily have been because Junias is a man of the cloth, but might have everything to do with a love triangle.

Junias said he was aware of what he described as "malicious speculation", and challenged those claiming to know something to identify and present the woman he is allegedly having an affair with.