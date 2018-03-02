Namibia: Poachers Kill Elephant in Kavango West

AN ELEPHANT was shot by poachers in the Kavango West region last month and the carcass, with its tusks sawn off, was found by villagers at Nkurenkuru on Wednesday.

This was confirmed yesterday by the police's regional commander for Kavango West, commissioner Josephat Abel.

"It is clear that the poachers intend to sell the tusks," he said.

Abel urged members of the public to cooperate with law enforcement agents by reporting suspicious activities in their areas. The public, including traditional leaders, should also report anyone trying to sell elephant tusks, he said.

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident yet. Environment and tourism minister Pohamba Shifeta announced last year that 20 elephants were poached up to October 2017, compared to 101 elephants in 2016.

- Nampa