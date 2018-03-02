2 March 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Poachers Kill Elephant in Kavango West

Tagged:

Related Topics

AN ELEPHANT was shot by poachers in the Kavango West region last month and the carcass, with its tusks sawn off, was found by villagers at Nkurenkuru on Wednesday.

This was confirmed yesterday by the police's regional commander for Kavango West, commissioner Josephat Abel.

"It is clear that the poachers intend to sell the tusks," he said.

Abel urged members of the public to cooperate with law enforcement agents by reporting suspicious activities in their areas. The public, including traditional leaders, should also report anyone trying to sell elephant tusks, he said.

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident yet. Environment and tourism minister Pohamba Shifeta announced last year that 20 elephants were poached up to October 2017, compared to 101 elephants in 2016.

- Nampa

Namibia

The Namibian Loses Supreme Court Appeal

Three judges of the Supreme Court yesterday dismissed an appeal by The Namibian newspaper against a judgement granted… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.