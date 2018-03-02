Namibia: Baby Stolen From Oshakati Hospital Found

THE baby girl stolen from the Oshakati State Hospital yesterday was found and returned to her mother after the suspected kidnapper's aunt reported her to the police.

Police deputy commissioner Hilja Haipumbu said after stealing the baby, the suspect went straight to her aunt's homestead at Ondiikela village in the Okaku constituency of Oshana region. The aunt, who cannot be named, became suspicious and demanded to see the baby's health passport which the suspect could not produce, Haipumbu said.

The aunt then decided to accompany the suspect back to the hospital where the suspect was promptly arrested and charged with kidnapping.

She is expected to appear in the Oshakati Magistrate's Court on monday.