Somalia: Al-Shabaab Takes Control of Bal'ad Town From Somali Forces

Photo: Kalume Kazungu/The Nation

An armoured personnel carrier that ran over an explosive planted by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Lamu County (file photo).

Somalia militant group, Al-Shabaab, on Friday captured the strategic Balad town, about 30 km north of Mogadishu, the Somali capital, in the latest mid-morning attack, officials said.

A regional member of State Parliament Abdukadir Osman Abdisalan confirmed the attack at Balad town by the militants who also attacked the police station with explosions.

"The fighting is going on at the moment between government troops and al-Shabaab fighters. We will update you later," Abdisalan told Radio Shabelle.