Cameroon: 2019 Afcon Projects - Satisfactory Progress in Douala

The assessment was made by the Governor of the Littoral Region after an inspection tour of the projects sites yesterday.

In prelude to the next visit of CAF inspectors and the imminent visit of the Prime Minister, the Governor of the Littoral region, Ivaha Diboua yesterday undertook a visit to all the structures to play a role in hosting the 2019 AFCON in Douala. After the visit which took him to the retained hotels, stadiums, hospitals and the Douala international airport, the Governor expressed satisfaction with the level of implementation of the recommendations of the CAF inspectors during their last visit.

As concerns the stadiums, work on the main stadium of the Japoma sports complex has been done by 68 per cent and the contractors are promising to complete the stadium and the two annexes by the month of December this year.

The other facilities of the stadium, the project director said will be completed three months after, that is, three months to the beginning of the continental football jamboree.

Renovation work on the Reunification stadium in Bepanda is also in progress as the demolishing phase is almost completed with all the seats and metal works on the edifice removed already.

The ground has been leveled and a fence erected round the construction site for the Bonamoussadi and Mbappe Lepe stadium pending the validation of the plans by Yaounde for construction work proper to begin. All the material needed for the construction have been ordered already.

At the level of hotels, Camtel has been working with the various hotels to upgrade their capacity in furnishing internet services, raising their capacities from 30 to 100 mega.

Meanwhile general renovation work is going on in all the hotels concerning the kitchens, gymnasiums, restaurants and providing twin bed rooms notably at Pullman, Akwa Palace, Sawa hotel, Star land hotel and hotel La Falaise.

Concerning the hospitals, it turned out that most of the hospitals are ready with up to date equipment and qualified personnel only waiting for the competition to begin to get into action; however, the general hospital in Beedi is lacking in homodialysis equipment which the governor said will be provided in the days ahead. at the level of the Douala international airport, renovation work is not only taking into consideration the recommendations of CAF but also that of air line companies and the Minister of Transport intended to give a new face lift to the airport.

The various tender offers have been made waiting only for the formalisation of the awards of contracts for work to begin. The renovation work concerns constructing a plane park to contain the increased traffic expected during the period, constructing new access ways and improving on the standards of the waiting rooms; the airport is also planning to recruit some 50 hostesses to help in orientating visitors during the competition.