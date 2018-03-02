Cameroon: Councillors to Begin Withdrawing Cards On March 5

Following is a press statement from the Director General of Elections.
Within the framework of the organisation of the election of Senators on the 25 of March 2018, the Director General of Elections invites Municipal Councillors in office to personally withdraw their voter's card at council branch offices of Elections Cameroon as from 5 March 2018. Cards that are not withdrawn by 23 March 2018 will be kept at the disposal of their holders by the competent divisional branch of Elections Cameroon in polling stations. The Director General of Elections