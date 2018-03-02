Zimbabwe: Govt Assists Shooting Victims' Families

Government has assisted the families of two people shot in the capital last week during clashes between law enforcement agents and crowds protesting Harare City Council's decision to ban kombis from the central business district (CBD), a Cabinet minister has said.

Speaking at a board meeting at the National Museum and Monuments of Zimbabwe on Wednesday, Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu said Government regretted the unfortunate incident.

"We assisted the bereaved families with necessary resources for the burial and they are happy, but we still apologise for that unfortunate incident," said Minister Mpofu.

"The incident that occurred last week was addressed in a statement, but the police operations are guided by certain principles which the Commissioner-General explained, but we do not tolerate any loss of life, no matter the reason, but sometimes this occurs."

Minister Mpofu assured members of the public that Government would radically change the image of the police force.

"Before, people were being subjected to or inconvenienced by actions that were viewed to be interfering with people's rights like roadblocks; people being asked things that have nothing to do with police -- that is a thing of the past," he said.

"Now, we have a new Commissioner-General, as I speak now, there is a restructuring that is going on, which aims at the improvement within the police force and more energy should be expended on law and order.

"People are being encouraged to adhere to peaceful co-existence with the police, but (this) should not be seen as a weakness on the part of the police force."

Members of the public, Minister Mpofu said, should not interfere with the operations of the police.

"We have had some incidents of individuals trying to interfere with the operations of the police; that is not acceptable," he said.

"We want a peaceful Zimbabwe where citizens adhere to its laws. We want Zimbabweans who do not inconvenience the rights of other people."