2 March 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon-Belgium - Diplomatic Relations Appraised

By Eulalia Amabo

This was in an audience granted to the Belgian Ambassador by the Minister of External Relations on February 28, 2018.

Cooperation ties between Cameroon and the Kingdom of Belgium were on February 28, 2018 revisited in an audience accorded Ambassador Stéphane Doppagne by the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella.

Speaking after the audience, the Belgian diplomat said they examined bilateral ties between both countries in various disciplines. He added that in the over one hour thirty minutes conclave, he presented on behalf of his delegation the priorities and engagement areas of the Kingdom of Belgium should they be elected in the Security Council of the United Nations.

Ambassador Stéphane Doppagne applauded convivial relations that have existed between both countries since the establishment of diplomatic cooperation.

In February last year, both countries signed a protocol agreement on migration to better coordinate, regulate and ease movement flows. Amongst other sectors, Cameroon and Belgium share common goals on democracy, good governance, social welfare and peace.

