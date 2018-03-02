Tanzanian Student Murdered in South Africa

Dar es Salaam — A University of Johannesburg (UJ) PhD student from Tanzania, Mr Baraka Leonard Nafari was murdered on Friday, February 23rd, 2018, a statement circulating on social media networks has disclosed.

According to the statement, the university's own CCTV footage showed the deceased and his fellow UJ students running for their lives while two men in a taxi pursued them.

The taxi then deliberately struck Mr Nafari against the fence of the University of Johannesburg's Sophia town residence in Auckland Park and killed him, the statement reads.

According to the statement, despite details shown by the footage, the driver of the taxi was arrested for driving without a license in which he was then released on bail, and the other person in the taxi was released without charge.

"Baraka was a Tanzanian and we welcomed him here. We are disturbed that the university, so proud of its international students, has not yet issued a public statement condemning this appalling murder," the statement further reads.

When reached for comments, the minister for Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation, Dr Augustine Mahiga said his office was not aware of the murder reports, citing that he would contact the ministry's top officers with a view to investigating the reports and provide further information to the public.

"Currently, I am out of the office and I am not aware of the reports, but let me communicate with my fellow colleagues and urge them to follow on the reports and provide further information," he clarified when he was contacted by The Citizen over telephone on Friday, March 2, 2018.