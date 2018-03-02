Tanga — Rehabilitation of the Lushoto Town water infrastructure is set to begin following the signing of a contract between the Tanga Urban Water and Sanitation Authority (Tanga Uwasa) and Juin Company Ltd.

The project, which is expected to ease supply of water in the district, will be constructed to the tune of Sh770 million and will take 8 months to be complete.

The signing ceremony signifies the entrenchment of an expanded regional role of the Tanga water utility under which it has been assigned to oversee the execution of six water projects in six district councils in the region.

Speaking at the signing ceremony at the Tanga Uwasa headquarters, the Acting Managing Director of the Tanga Water Utility Company, Engineer Fares Aram said the project will involve rehabilitation of the water system, laying of pipes and construction of a water tank.

Speaking at the occasion, the Member of Parliament for Lushoto Constituency, Mr Shaaban Shekilindi thanked President John Magufuli for heeding calls of Lushoto residents and approving funds for the project.

The Managing Director of Juin Construction Company, Engineer Justice Kato said his company, which has been involved in the implementation of various water projects in the past under the World Bank financed projects, has all it takes to carry out the work.

The authority, which was primarily established to provide water services to the Tanga City, would now also oversee water projects at the Bumbuli District Council in Lushoto District, Mombo Township in Korogwe District and Kilindi district.

The authority is expected to oversee the implementation of the Sh2.6 billion proposed water project that would draw water from East Usambara Mountains to Muheza District Headquarters and villages alongside the project.

The authority is currently implementing an over Sh400million water pipeline laying project that would connect water users in the water distressed Muheza Township to main Tanga City water network .