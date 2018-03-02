Angola: Brazilian Singer Gilliard in Angola for Two Shows

Luanda — The Brazilian singer, Gilliard has scheduled two shows this March in Luanda as part of the celebrations of the women?s month celebrations.

Angop learnt that the two shows will count on the participation of the Angolan singer, Euclides da Lomba, whose aim is to make the audience to spend good moments listening to local and Brazilian romantic music.

Gilliard Cordeiro Marinho is a well known singer in Brazil, Africa and Europe, he started his career in the 70s always performing romantic themes.

The singer with 38 years of musical career released his first independent album in 1979.