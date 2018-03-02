Photo: The Herald

Zanu-PF politician Joseph Chinotimba, popularly known as Chinos,

Buhera South legislator Cde Joseph Chinotimba yesterday offered free Commissioner of Oath services to Harare residents to cushion them from predatory commissioners who usually charge for the same service.

In an interview with The Herald yesterday, Cde Chinotimba said although commissioners of oath were commissioned by Government to offer free services, they continued to illegally demand payment.

"We noticed that people were suffering as they were being cheated by commissioners of oaths, yet these commissioners were commissioned by Government to offer free services, but they are illegally receiving payments for these services," he said.

"It is their duty to offer free services to people, but most of them have turned their duties into business, some even opening offices in town."

Cde Chinotimba said people continued to pay for the service since they were unaware that they were not supposed to be charged.

"As a Member of Parliament, I have been chosen to represent the people, which is what I am doing today, and as Ambassadors of Happiness, it is our duty to serve people's interests," he said.

"We realised that people were suffering as they are paying unreasonable amounts for commission of oaths services, and people should not suffer in a country where there is a Government."

Government, Cde Chinotimba noted, should offer some critical services for free, especially for the less privileged.