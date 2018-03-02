2 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Continuous Upgrading of Troops Defended

Ambriz — The governor of the northern Bengo Province, Mara Quiosa, last Thursday in Ambriz Municipality defended a continuous upgrading and training of the effectives of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), for a better and better defence of the homeland and its territorial integrity.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the "2018/2019 Operative, Combative, Educational and Patriotic Preparation Year", Mara Quiosa said that the FAA play an important role in the defence of the country's sovereignty, reason why it is of extreme importance the upgrading of the knowledge and skills of the troops, so that they can be better prepared to face the future challenges.

She expressed her satisfaction at the fact that the province was chosen to host this act, which is intended to prepare the troops to fulfil their missions and tasks with zeal and dedication.

"The government of Bengo has its doors open to provide any type of institutional support in whatsoever kind of assistance that might required by the FAA", she emphasised.

The ceremony was chaired by the secretary of State for National Defence Policy, Gaspar Rufino, and witnessed by the FAA Staff chief, as well as the commanders of the three FAA branches (Army. Navy and Air Force) and the commander-general of the Angolan National Police, Alfredo Mingas "Panda", among other state personalities.

