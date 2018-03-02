2 March 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Minister Rebuts MCP Claims On Mulumbe Appointment As Nrb Boss - 'It Is Fake News On Malawi Watchdog'

By Wanga Gwede

Minister of Home Affairs Cecilia Chazama on Friday rejected reports that former chief executive officer (CEO) for State produce trader Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) Foster Mulumbe has been appointed to head National Registration Bureau (NRB).

Dedza South West MP Clement Mlombwa (Malawi Congress Party-MCP) has told Parliament that President Peter Mutharika has appointed Mulumbe to NRB so that he carries out "rigging" scheme for the 2019 elections.

Mlombwa described Mulumbe as a man "tarnished integrity" with his involvement to the Maizegate scandal while at Admarc.

He said the country should not be held at "ransom" by the Mulumbe.

"How credible will NRB be with Mulumbe at helm," asked Mlombwa.

But Chazama dismissed the claim by MCP legislator, saying NRB chief director Tresphore Kang'ombe has "retired".

"The chief director has retired and Mr Harry Kanjelo has been appointed [to take over," the minister said.

"The appointment was done by office of chief secretary to government," she added.

"Mulumbe has not been appointed at all," Chazama clarified.

He dismissed the "allegations" by the MCP lawmaker as "very false and it is not right."

Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya said "the information that honourable minister is giving is credible."

A news outlet Malawi Watchdog earlier reported about the appointment of Mulumbe at NRB, describing him as "ethically bankrupt."

It claimed directors at NRB are being transferred with Sophie Kangoma relocated to Economic Planning Department.

But Minister of Home Affairs has said the report utterly fake news.

