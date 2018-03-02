Angola: Cardinal's Contribution to Angolan Culture Highlighted

2 March 2018

Luanda — The Ministry of Culture (Mincult) highlighted on Thursday in Luanda, the contribution and dedication of the Cardinal Dom Alexandre do Nascimento in the enhancement of Angolan culture.

In a congratulatory letter addressed to the cardinal for the celebration of his 93 birthday, Mincult adds that the religious entity enriched the national culture with his selfless work for the benefit of the community, thus enabling future generations to have a thorough knowledge of the cultural history of the country.

In 2017 the cardinal released a book entitled "Meu Diário", (My Diary) portraying his participation in several events inside and outside the catholic church.

Dom Alexandre do Nascimento was born on March 1, 1925, in the central province of Malanje, and is the only Angolan Catholic cardinal.

